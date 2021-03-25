It Takes Two, the next game from acclaimed co-op designer Josef Fares, is out tomorrow, March 26.

In a new interview at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase that you can watch below, Fares, the founder of developer Hazelight Studios as well as the director and writer of It Takes Two, outlines his team's unique focus on co-op games that have a strong narrative element. Explaining the physical and metaphorical building blocks of the game's puzzles - via a pyromaniacal conflict between wasps and squirrels vying for control of the same tree - Fares outlines that you'll be using different mechanics for every part of the story.

It Takes Two is out tomorrow, but you still have time to pre-purchase it on Steam right now.

Elsewhere, Fares discusses Hazelight's Friends Pass scheme. First introduced alongside Hazelight's last game, 2018's acclaimed A Way Out, Friends Pass means that whether you're playing remotely or online, you'll only need to buy one copy of It Takes Two. "If you play on a couch," Fares says, "and you play with a friend for free, then it should be the same for you if you play it online. It wouldn't be fair, just because your friend can't play with you on the couch, this person has to pay double the price. From that perspective, Friends Pass came up, because it makes sense, it's a logical decision."

For even more on It Takes Two, you can check out its official website , or take a closer look at its launch trailer on YouTube. The Gamesradar team has already had its hands on Hazelight's latest, and come away pretty impressed by its ability to build (or potentially repair) a relationship between players.