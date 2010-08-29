"I Could Be In The Hobbit, Confirms Doctor Who McCoy

But he won’t be playing Bilbo, despite the rumours

However, it seems there was something to these rumours all along, though as usual the virtual bush telegraph suffered a bit from the old Chinese whispers.

McCoy himself has told the Devonshire Observer & Argyllshire Standard that he is near to being cast in the film as a hobbit, but not Bilbo.

According to the article: “Mr McCoy told the Standard that contrary to widespread internet rumours, he's not vying for the role of Bilbo in The Hobbit, but is one of two actors being considered for one of the wizard parts: ‘I am being cast in The Hobbit ,’ he said. “We’re currently in negotiations – there are two of us under consideration. It’s not the Bilbo role, but could be bigger.”

Hmm, bigger than Bilbo? Had he had one Scotch too many?