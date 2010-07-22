Go Behind-the-scenes on Doctor Who: The Adventure Games

GameCityNights Season 1, Episode 6 lands in Nottingham tomorrow

Comic Con might be hogging all the headlines but the UK has its own very one of a kind event taking place this week – GameCityNights which is celebrating episode six of its first season by going behind the TARDIS for a look at the creation of the fantastic Doctor Who adventure games.

The Doctor Who adventure games team will be there, including legendary games designer Charles Cecil and Who scribe James Moran for an evening packed with exclusive insights into the making of the games and lots of top competitions, including the chance to win tickets to the sold out Doctor Who Live tour.

As well as that synapse-frazzling headline act GameCity is also offering an evening of time-travelling, mind-bending excitement, with all manner of sci-fi inspired games, craft events, delicious food, cheap drinks and a friendly, fun atmosphere. Going way beyond just playing games, GameCity offers new ways for people to interact with videogame culture. Art exhibitions, director commentaries, playground building, live recreations of videogames, gigs, gong-shows, three world records, arcade trails, club nights – nothing is off limits for this most radical of videogame festivals.

GameCityNights Season 1, Episode 6 takes place tomorrow, Friday 23rd July at Antenna in Nottingham. The event is strictly 18+ so unless you’re of age (or have a very good fake ID) you’ll have to sit this one out and entry is £3.