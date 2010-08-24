GAM3 W1TH Z0MB1ES theme now available on Rock Band Network

I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MB1ES 1N IT!!!1 is one of the best, and definitely most self-referential Xbox Live Indie games to date. The game is as unambiguous as the lyrics to a Linkin Park song, which should be immediately apparent from its title. It's a no-nonsense Smash TV-style shooter heavily wrapped in endearing self-parody, as especially expressed by its theme song, all nine minutes and forty-five seconds of which is now available on the 360's Rock Band Network for a dollar. (I'd buy that for a dollar!)



Above: Great, or greatest theme song?

The creator has also struck a deal with angsty, vintage-faking, ironically-ironic retailer Hot Topic to sell Z0MB1ES t-shirts, but that doesn't make itany less cool. It seems like part of the joke, and now we kind of want to go to Hot Topic, even though we'reso uncool thatour affection for the cartoons on theirshirts comes from actually having been alive and watching them as kids. But lucky for us, the Z0MB1ESshirts will only be sold viaHotTopic.com, so we don't have to bother. Phew.

