Dark Knight domination: Batman makes up over half of DC's November titles

DC takes its name from its classic, still publishing (of course) title Detective Comics, which has featured Batman as its main star since his debut in 1939's Detective Comics #27.

Detective Comics 2021 Annual cover (Image credit: DC)

And the origin of the DC name is all the more appropriate given how much the publisher has turned its line over to the Caped Crusader.

Based on our math from DC's just-released November 2021 solicitations (which also include a few titles planned for December), books that star or feature the Dark Knight and his family of supporting characters make up over half of the solicited titles.

In fact, of the 91 solicited monthly titles in DC's November 2021 solicitations (again, counting the included December titles), 54 of them are Batman comics, Batman spin-offs, or feature Batman in a guest appearance - fully 59% of the solicited books.

In terms of titles solicited specifically for November, 42 of DC's 75 November titles are Batman-related, making up 56%. Meanwhile, of the 16 December titles included in the solicitations, 12 of them are Batman-related, adding up to 75%.

23% of DC's November 2021 solicitations feature 'Batman' in the title, while 29% of the solicited titles feature Batman as a main character. That means that 40% of DC's November titles that don't even bear Batman's name are directly related to the Dark Knight and his supporting cast, or include an appearance from him.

Nightwing #86 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Additionally, DC has solicited 25 collections in its November solicitations, of which 9, or 36%, are related to Batman and/or his supporting cast.

What does all of that add up to? Well, the main, indisputable takeaway should be that not only do fans and creators love Batman enough to support over 50% of DC's publishing line, but also that the publisher recognizes the value that Batman, one of the world's most perpetually popular, consistently adapted characters brings.

To help put it in perspective, here's a full list of November's Batman-related titles:

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #2 BATMAN #116 BATMAN #117 ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #2 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #9 I AM BATMAN #3 HARLEY QUINN #9 BATMAN SECRET FILES: THE GARDENER #1 CATWOMAN #37 NIGHTWING #86 DETECTIVE COMICS #1045 BATMAN: FEAR STATE: OMEGA #1 ROBINS #1 ROBIN & BATMAN #1 GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1 JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1 BATMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 THE JOKER 2021 ANNUAL #1 DETECTIVE COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 NIGHTWING 2021 ANNUAL #1 ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1 BATMAN '89 #4 BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #3 BATMAN: REPTILIAN #6 BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #6 BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #6 DC VS. VAMPIRES #2 FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #7 HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #3 JUSTICE LEAGUE #70 JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #7 LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #7 PENNYWORTH #4 ROBIN #8 THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8 THE JOKER #9 THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #4 TASK FORCE Z #2 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #9 JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #5

And December:

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #3 BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #1 ROBIN & BATMAN #2 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #2 ‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN' BATMAN/CATWOMAN #9 BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #7 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #10 MAD MAGAZINE #23 THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #5 ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #3 JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #6

According to a 2017 job posting for an editor in DC's Batman office, publications featuring the Caped Crusader and his related characters and stories constituted about 33% of the publisher's revenue by their own estimation.

"Manage and oversee an editorial group dedicated to the Batman Family, as well as specified DC Universe, which present approximately 1/3 of the profitability of our publishing line," reads the now-deleted job posting.

Robin and Batman #1 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Judging by the direction DC's line has been going recently, that figure may now be higher... a lot higher.

All of that taken into account, it's somewhat ironic one of Batman's biggest recent story developments involved Bruce Wayne losing his fortune, with impending plans to move out of Gotham - because as far as DC is concerned, Batman still seems to be the publisher's biggest cash cow.

And with another movie relaunch on the way in Matt Reeves' The Batman, it's a safe bet that Batman and his stories won't be slowing down any time soon.

With this many Batman comic books coming out every month, it can be hard to keep track. Stay on top with our listing of all the new Batman comics DC has planned for 2021 and beyond.