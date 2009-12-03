“If you have desire, nothing can stand in your way,” smoulders unconventional 1930s boarding-school teacher Miss G in Jordan (daughter of Ridley) Scott’s dark, auspicious debut.
Played with panache by Eva Green, Miss G inspires crushes in the diving-team girls. But the arrival of new Spanish student Fiamma (the convincingly self-possessed María Valverde) sparks a viciously jealous power struggle.
The rain-lashed landscape and haunting singing underpin the eerie, eroticised atmosphere.
Meanwhile, witty dialogue buoys the psychological tension as the story spirals to its dramatic conclusion.
Cracks review
Sexy and unsettling drama at a 1930's boarding school...
