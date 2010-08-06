Company of Heroes Online Closed Beta Key Giveaway

How to get your closed beta key
1. Login to the site. If you’re not already a member, click here toregister. It only takes a minute.
2. Head to ourlanding pageto get your demo token.
3. Make a note of your demo code before closing your browser window. The code will only be displayed once.
How to start playing Company of Heroes Online
1. Head to www.companyofheroes.com and click on the ’Sign up Now!’ button to create an account.
2. Fill in the fields and enter your closed beta key. Then click that attractive ‘Sign Up’ button.
3. You will receive an email that will tell you how to activate your account. Follow the link and download and install the client.
4. Enjoy playing one of the best RTS games of all time for FREE!
System Requirements
Minimum
Operating System: XP SP3, Vista 32/64 bit, Windows 7
CPU: Intel Pentium IV 2Ghz
Memory/RAM: 1GB
Videocard/GPU: ATI Radeon 9500 or better
HDD: 20GB free space
DirectX: DirectX 9.0C
Recommended
Operating System: XP SP3, Vista 32/64 bit, Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core 2 2.4Ghz
Memory/RAM: 2GB
Videocard/GPU: Geforce 8800GTS or better with 128MB Ram
HDD: 30GB free space
DirectX: DirectX10
Aug 5, 2010