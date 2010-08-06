Company of Heroes Online Closed Beta Key Giveaway





How to get your closed beta key

1. Login to the site. If you’re not already a member, click here toregister. It only takes a minute.

2. Head to ourlanding pageto get your demo token.

3. Make a note of your demo code before closing your browser window. The code will only be displayed once.





How to start playing Company of Heroes Online

1. Head to www.companyofheroes.com and click on the ’Sign up Now!’ button to create an account.

2. Fill in the fields and enter your closed beta key. Then click that attractive ‘Sign Up’ button.

3. You will receive an email that will tell you how to activate your account. Follow the link and download and install the client.

4. Enjoy playing one of the best RTS games of all time for FREE!





System Requirements

Minimum

Operating System: XP SP3, Vista 32/64 bit, Windows 7

CPU: Intel Pentium IV 2Ghz

Memory/RAM: 1GB

Videocard/GPU: ATI Radeon 9500 or better

HDD: 20GB free space

DirectX: DirectX 9.0C



Recommended

Operating System: XP SP3, Vista 32/64 bit, Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core 2 2.4Ghz

Memory/RAM: 2GB

Videocard/GPU: Geforce 8800GTS or better with 128MB Ram

HDD: 30GB free space

DirectX: DirectX10



Aug 5, 2010