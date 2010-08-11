50 video game haikus for the poetic gamer

Since mankind first crawled from the primordial ooze, gamers have sought newer and more creative ways to express their love of video games through the subtle medium of haikus (it’s true – shut your mouth). Following in this spirit of literary expression, GamesRadar has unleashed the poet within to provide a more distinguished look into many of our favorite video games. Feel free to let these poetic contemplations inspire your own muse and share your haikus in the comments. Remember, the form is five beats, then seven, and then five again.

Street Fighter

Ryu

This isn't so bad.

Just jump the Hadouken and...

F$%&! Shoryuken...

Guy

Shadow warrior...

Bushinryu adepts know

Ninjas wear sneakers.

Cammy

The Killer Bee’s back

She still wears thong leotards

Thank you, God…thank you.

M. Bison

Shadaloo villain;

Astounding resilience.

Dead - not dead…what gives?

Vega

Spanish ninjutsu

Means I get steel claws; you don’t.

Bloody High Claw, bitch.

Guile

Impossible hair;

Theme goes with everything.

Eyebrows are for wimps.

Gen

Master assassin

Been dying since forever

Leukemia sucks.

Zangief

Oh shit; not again

Stay away stay away stay…

GODDAMN COMMAND GRAB!!!

Akuma

Demon warrior

Always killing M. Bison

Never seems to take.

Dhalsim

Stretchy Indian

The worst pacifist ever

Bitchin’ theme music.

