We got a closer look at Asterogues at this summer's Future Games Show, with publisher Freedom Games showing it off as part of a montage reel.

The arcade brawler is just one of many upcoming Freedom Games titles to watch out for, launching us into the solar system as a rough-and-tumble asteroid in search of a good fight. Punch planets and beat up anything in your path on your quest to destroy, destruct, and show the galaxy who's boss.

The short snippet of Asterogues we saw during FGS shows the game in all its pixelated glory, and it looks like something fresh from an 80s arcade. After selecting your playable asteroid of choice, Asterogues blasts you into space to dash, dodge, and pummel your way through the planets. According to the official Steam page, the reason our asteroids are so very mad is because they're "outcasts banished to the Asteroid Belt". Now, however, it looks like they're out for a taste of revenge against those big mean planets.

Backed by a suitably synth-heavy digital soundtrack, this game looks like a true winner for any fan of fast-paced beat-'em-ups and the heydey of Space Invaders, Asteroids, or similar arcade classics. Expect three-eyed galactic octopus enemies, something that looks like a giant sandworm from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and a lot of frenzied pinballing about the screen as you travel from pillar to planet.

It's not got a release date just yet, but we do know that Asterogues will be coming to PC platforms Steam and Epic Games whenever it launches.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.