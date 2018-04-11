"A lot of Kratos' journey is mirroring my own": watch our interview with God of War's Cory Barlog

Everything's about to change for God of War . When the series' PS4 debut drops next Friday, April 20, you'll be seeing Kratos in a new light, as he rips apart monsters in the realm of Norse mythology and guides a young boy named Atreus in the way of the warrior. And Kratos' evolution mirrors that of Cory Barlog , creative director at Sony's Santa Monica Studios and a storyteller who's been with the God of War series from the start.

We had the rare opportunity to speak with Barlog at a recent event, and you can watch his eloquent answers in the video above. Barlog discusses everything from getting older and how his relationship with his son shaped the dynamic between Kratos and Atreus, to referencing Dead to Rights as an inspiration and assessing where the games industry currently stands. It's a fascinating look into the mindset of a veteran developer and creator, so we highly recommend giving it a watch if you're anticipating God of War's triumphant return.

Get the best games and entertainment news, reviews, tips and offers delivered to your inbox every week by signing up to the GamesRadar+ newsletter today.