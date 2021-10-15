The stealth. The suit. The sexy voice telling you ‘cloak engaged.’ It’s all back and better than before in the Crysis Remastered trilogy, out October 15 on next-gen consoles and PC. Here are five reasons to suit up all over again.

1. One suit, ALL the play styles

(Image credit: Crytek)

If the nanosuit only gave us invisibility, or enough armor to survive falling from a plane, or Air Jordan jumping height, it’d still be top of our Amazon wishlist. The fact it gives you all three-oh and also super speed and an Instagram-ready lean physique - is just ridiculous really. Switch from one mode to the next and Crysis transforms from tense stealther to Hollywood action flick in an instant.

2. It’s even prettier now

(Image credit: Crytek)

We all know the meme. But the fact that we asked so often if the latest tech could tun Crysis really says how far ahead of its time that first 2007 release was. The visuals became not just easy on the eye, but iconic.

This being a remaster, go ahead and slap another few shades of gorgeous on your memories of the Crysis games running at max - the trilogy’s now kitted out to make the most of new-gen hardware and modern PCs.

3. Prophet’s missed you

(Image credit: Crytek)

Psycho, Prophet, Nomad, Aztec, and Jester. The scrapes this lot have got themselves into, eh? Less so Aztec, sorry old chum. But the fact is, over the course of three games, what began as a mystery around a dig site on a Korean-occupied island became an epic saga of shady military corps backstabbing each other and a war for the freedom of humanity itself. More than anything though, we’ve just missed hanging out with this lot. Looking good, Prophet - you been doing keto or something mate?

4. Smashing stuff is always in fashion

(Image credit: Crytek)

How long since you last cut a palm tree down to size with a mounted machine gun? That’s right, too long. The visual detail Crysis games earned their fame for isn’t just surface deep - practically every object is just waiting for an excuse to crumple to the ground or scatter dramatically like Michael Bay’s watching through the viewfinder.

5. The ‘Can It Run Crysis?’ graphics preset is an irresistible challenge

(Image credit: Crytek)

The first mission in 2007’s Crysis? Build a PC that can run Crysis. This is a franchise whose very foundations are built on melting graphics cards and pushing the specs of the time to their limits, so it’s only fitting that the Remastered Trilogy lays down a fresh gauntlet. For super high-end PCs, the Can It Run Crysis graphics preset really pushes the limits - try running it in 8K and see if your neighborhood power grid’s still standing.