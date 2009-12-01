2010 Blog Awards: Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Blog

The nominees for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Blog are;

Den of Geek!

Covers the full range of geek, from sci-fi/fantasy movies and TV shows, to comic-books and videogames.

io9

Sci-fi-centric blog covering the pop culture pantheon - all sci-fi, all the time.

The Leaky Cauldron

Blog covering anything and everything Harry Potter - movies, books, cast gossip...

The One Ring

First stop for anything Tolkien-related, including up-to-the-minute news on The Hobbit films.

Team-Twilight

For Twi-hards by Twi-hards, this blog features news on the movies, as well as cast gossip and news on their other projects.

