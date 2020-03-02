Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (March 2 - 8)

1. Murder by Numbers sees you play as a TV detective in the 90s who sets out to solve the murder of her boss

Ever wonder what it would be like to be an actress in a TV detective show who ends up getting accused of murder in the real world? Well wonder no longer, because that's exactly what happens to protagonist Honor Mizrahi in Mediatonic's puzzle-tastic Murder by Numbers. Set in LA in 1996, Honor winds up in her very own murder mystery when her boss winds up dead shortly after she gets fired from her acting gig. You team up with an adorable blushing robot called Scout to investigate murders at drag clubs, awards shows, and TV studios to try and clear your name. By solving Picross-like puzzles, you'll unearth clues and unravel a conspiracy by interrogating an array of characters designed by Hatoful Boyfriend creator, Hato Moa. With music from composer Masakazu Sugimori of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Ghost Trick fame, this is one murder mystery packed with character that you'll want to solve.

What: Murder by Numbers

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: March 5

2. Devs on Hulu

The brain of Alex Garland has already given us the gripping 28 Days Later and Ex Machina, and his new series, Devs, will have you enthralled in the potentially sinister goings-on at a quantum computing company. Nick Offerman plays Forest, the head of the company, and Crazy Rich Asians star Sonoya Mizuno plays the woman investigating him. It sounds simple enough, but expect the show to have you questioning free will, everyone's motives, and your relationship with Amazon's Alexa.

What: Devs

Where: Hulu

When: March 5

3. Castlevania season 3 brings one of the best video game adaptations back to the small screen

With the likes of Detective Pikachu, Lara Croft and Sonic the Hedgehog constantly firing up new debates over the best video game movies of all time, Netflix has been slowly showing Hollywood how interactive entertainment adaptations are done with Castlevania; the animated series based on Konami's action-adventure franchise of the same name. Dark, stylish, and endlessly brooding, the show is now in its third season, and still going strong. If you're yet to catch up, you've still got a few days before Trevor Belmont and co return to the streaming service with even more vampiric antics, and we promise it's worth the binge watch.

What: Castlevania season 3

Where: Netflix

When: March 5

4. Onward kicks off a rare Pixar 1-2 punch

We’re getting not one, but two Pixar movies in 2020 – only the third time that’s ever happened. If that extra helping of animation adventure isn’t reason enough to get excited about Onward, the premise will certainly conjure up some anticipation.

Set in a fairytale land where everything magical has become hilariously mundane, two brothers (played by MCU mainstays Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) must find the spell to bring their dad back to life. If that sounds darker than you’re used to seeing from the studio then, well, you’re right. But it still includes the fierce creative spirit and finely-tuned humor that courses through the veins of all of Pixar’s efforts – and acts a neat lead-in for the equally death-ridden Soul later this summer.

What: Onward

Where: Theaters

When: March 6

5. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX gets rid of those pesky trainers

When Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Red and Blue first came out back in 2005, they proved that Pokemon didn't need any bossy trainers to take care of their problems. That's still the idea in the shiny new Switch remake coming out on March 6: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. You drop straight into a world of Pokemon (with your Poke-form determined by a personality test) then get to work spelunking into dungeons to assist your fellow pocket monsters. Each dungeon level is procedurally generated and levels are turn-based, making Mystery Dungeon feel like a cross between a cheerful Pokemon cartoon and a strategic roguelike. Best of all, you don't need to buy two versions to get all the Pokemon anymore.

What: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: March 6

