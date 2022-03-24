Power Chord is a card based battle of the bands, with a new demo for you to try out right now. Featured on the Future Games Show, this is a deck building roguelike with a rock twist. And if that ignites your stage pyro, you can find more on Steam and wishlist Power Chord now!

The new Power Chord demo on Steam highlights more of the card battling music action, with new cards and gear, and the debut of a new drummer, Roxy Cleaver. In Power Chord's musical action, drummers are the tank class, defending the group with armor like abilities, while also redirecting incoming damage, and attacking with power based on the damage taken. In Roxy's case, she has the special ability to create stone charges, to either shield the band from demonic attacks or used to launch huge attacks at back at opponents.

Roxy Cleaver can be unlocked in the new demo, along with her new deck, when you've completed it once with the original drummer, Bor Ironcast, and defeated the demo boss, a two-headed demon called Crash and Snare. It will also give you a great taste of Power Chord's rock-charged world-saving action, as earth's mightiest musicians battle demonic hoards.

While each character has their own powers, cards, and perks, you'll be building your deck strategies using the unique abilities of each musical class. Drummers, as we've mentioned, are all about defense and damage redirection. Singers use their voice for healing, buffs, and support; Guitarists focus shredding attacks on single targets, while Bass thunders through area of effect damage to deal with multiple targets in a single riff.

As well as checking out the game and wishlisting on Steam at the link above, you can also get the latest news, beta access, and enter contests on the Power Chord Discord server.