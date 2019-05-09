Get an Apex Legends guide book worth £6.99 when you buy the new Official PlayStation Magazine at WHSmith

Pick up the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine from WHSmith this month and you'll get The Complete Guide To Apex Legends bookazine inside the magazine's packaging. The new issue has Wolfenstein: Youngblood on the cover and is on sale in the UK right now.

The Complete Guide To Apex Legends is worth £6.99 and covers everything you need to know about Respawn's incredible battle royale. Get the lowdown on the character classes, weapons, map secrets, tactics, and much more. And don't forget, it's yours if you pick up Official PlayStation Magazine #162 in WHSmith.



This edition of Official PlayStation Magazine also includes a 100-page quiz book to truly test your PlayStation knowledge, while inside the issue you'll find all the latest news on PS5 , the first details on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , an exclusive look at the next big JRPG, Granblue Fantasy Relink, as well as the team's reviews of Days Gone and Dreams. This bumper PlayStation package weighs in at over 300 pages, and makes an ideal gift for PlayStation owners.

Official PlayStation Magazine #162 is out now, and comes with a copy of The Complete Guide To Apex Legends when bought at WHSmith.

Got your copy of The Complete Guide To Apex Legends with OPM#162 and WHSmith.