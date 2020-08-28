The dungeon-crawling adventure genre has been well represented in the past, but there are a few key details that set Crown Trick apart from other RPG roguelikes. The main difference will become apparent when you encounter your first enemies, as the monsters that populate the labyrinth only move when you do. This turn-based combat approach means that rather than relying on quick reactions or perfect timing, you have to start thinking strategically instead and plan out how you’re going to defeat your foes. Combine this with the procedurally generated dungeons that offer up a different battleground for every fight, and you’ll need to develop a game plan to deal with anything these vaults can throw at you.

The other key to success as you explore the Dark Realm is mastering the various elements in the world – you’ll find water, fire, ice, wind, poison, and oil on your travels, and their effects can be manipulated and combined to develop new ways of fighting your enemies. For example, leading monsters through flames or poison will deal damage to them without directly attacking, while launching fire at a pool of oil or a row of explosive barrels will ignite them and blast any creatures unfortunate enough to be within range. Each of these elements affect each other in different ways, so it’s up to you to experiment with them and discover the most effective combinations to achieve your goals.

Your dungeon explorer is no slouch, so you won’t just be relying on these environmental assists to complete your quests. There are over a hundred active skills and passive abilities to uncover and learn, allowing you to build a character tailored to match your own personal play style. You’ll also battle against elite monsters, and by defeating them you can take on their unique skills – known as Familiars – to add to your growing list of abilities. Slain a dragon? Congratulations, you can now use their Familiar to breathe fire, and who wouldn’t want to be able to do that!

Throw in hundreds of different weapons ranging from guns and bows to axes and swords, along with mysterious puzzles and challenges that change with each maze, and you have a unique adventure in-store every time you set foot in the Dark Realm. You can pick up Crown Trick on Nintendo Switch and PC in Q3 2020.