Rebuild a magical world in idyllic survival-meets-desert gardening exploration game Wildmender

If you've got a thirst for survival, a craving for crafting, or a fancy for farming sims, then have we got the game for you. Wildmender combines all three, drops them into an idyllic setting, wraps them up with some gorgeous visuals, and weaves in an intriguing tale of magic and wonder. Fancy that? Of course you do! Grab Wildmender right now on PC via Steam (where it's boasting Very Positive reviews), PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

At its heart, Wildmender is a game about bringing a deserted world back to life. In doing so, you'll discover dozens of plant species to cultivate and grow. You'll craft over 50 tools and structures as you develop, manage and maintain your dream garden. You'll unlock over 75 perks and ability upgrades that'll help you thrive and survive in this beautiful, sprawling procedurally-generated world that keeps you guessing throughout. And you'll do all over this either on your lonesome or alongside up to three friends in four-player online co-op multiplayer.

(Image credit: Muse Games)

Throw in a day and night cycle that dynamically influences the world around you, a range of attire for your character to acquire and look fire in, as well as difficulty settings that can be tweaked on the fly, and Wildmender really does suit players of all tastes and preferences.

In Wildmender, your journey begins with a tiny rock pool, and evolves with you turning the sandy expanse green, filled with rivers, trees, and a place that you and your pals can eventually call home. You'll defend your homegrown stronghold with everything you've got, before venturing out to temples, roving mysterious lands, and combating magical creatures who are far from happy about your burgeoning settlement.