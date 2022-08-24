Rock 'n Roll roguelike deck builder Power Chord just made another Future Games Show Powered by Mana appearance during the Gamescom edition of the show's Virtual Show Floor.

The trailer introduces players to the musical talents you'll be using to get the band together, like toxin-wielding bassist Shinobi 13, irate Scottish berserker guitarist Grimnir Brawlfist, and mystical singer Asher Odd. Of course, you'll also need a little muscle to help protect you on stage, so your band will be accompanied by some hefty security.

Each musician you'll team up with has their own skills and playstyle, and you'll need to blend them seamlessly in order to defeat the hellish hecklers that stand in the way of your musical mission.

If things go completely wrong, you'll be re-wound back to the start of your journey. But beware - if a single band member falls in battle, but you make it through to tell the tale, you won't be able to draw on their talents until you can revive them further down the tour trail.

Inspired by roguelike deckbuilding hits including Darkest Dungeon, Monster Train, and the excellent Slay the Spire, Power Chord looks to be putting a very metal twist on this emerging genre. There's no release date set just yet, but the game is "coming soon" to Steam, and you can check out a demo right now if you want to give it a try before launch.

