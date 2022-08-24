You'd think that once you've been a hotel guest a few times, you'd pretty much know what you'd need to run a hotel yourself. Well, Hotel Architect is going to really put that theory to the test.

Revealed as part of the Gamescom 2022 showcase of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, Hotel Architect is a brand new management sim that asks you to create a global hotel chain from scratch.

You'll need to do everything from laying the foundations to choosing the amenities to offer your guests, not to mention adorning your latest establishment with various decor items and themes. With locations including England, France, Eygpt, and Las Vegas, you're bound to find some creative inspiration, especially as some hotels offering plots right next to tourist attractions and historic sites. Pyramids by the pool, anyone?

However, with a growing hotel comes a growing clientele base, so prepare yourself to be challenged by the demands of your guests. It's up to you to find solutions to satisfy and please even the most spoiled of guests.

But, thankfully, you'll also have a trio of advisors to guide you along your hotel entrepreneur journey. Your accountant is there for financial dramas and helping be a little creative with your reports, while the hotel manager is all about starting new policies to improve the services offered by your facilities. They may also help you find other sources of income. Finally, there's the lawyer, who will pretty much do everything you'd expect legal aid to do, including covering your back against any unsavory allegations.

Keep your staff, guests, and reviewers happy and you might just have a travel sensation on your hands.

There's only one way to find out though, and that's by diving into Hotel Architect when it drops on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch at some point in the future.

