Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Last Ronin reaches its long-awaited finale in April

After launching all the way back in October 2020, the fifth and final issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is finally on the way, with IDW Publishing now scheduling the long-delayed finale for an April 27 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Last Ronin tells the story of the last living member of the four original Turtles, Michelangelo, as he takes up his brothers' weapons for a revenge-fueled quest against the Foot Clan, with some familiar faces such as April O'Neil in tow.

The Last Ronin is based on concepts originally conceived back in the '80s by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Eastman himself is credited as one of the creators of the current limited series, providing layouts for the interior pages.

"Thirty-five years in the making, The Last Ronin is everything I dreamed it could be and more. For the creative team, I feel the epic task of bringing this story to life has truly been our Mount Everest, and with the summit in sight, we sincerely wish to thank all the friends and fans who brought the love and support needed so we could bring this adventure all the way home," states Eastman in the announcement of the TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 new release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"From my original partner on this journey, the brilliant Peter Laird, to the unparalleled skills of Tom Waltz, the incredibly gifted Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado, as well as the rock-solid IDW backbone and Nickelodeon commitment to make sure we had the time to get it right, we've given it our best shot, and I could not be prouder of everyone involved," he concludes.

IDW Publishing's announcement also names TMNT: The Last Ronin as their highest selling comic book release ever, with "hundreds of thousands" of copies sold.

