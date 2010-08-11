Scarlett Johansson still down with Gravity?

Scarlett Johansson and Green Lantern star Blake Lively are currently competing for the lead female role in new sci-fi film Gravity .



Though recent reports had it that Johansson had “verbally agreed” to star opposite Iron Man 2 co-hero Robert Downey Jr., it appears that Blake Gossip Girl Lively fancies the role for herself as well.



All’s fair in Hollywood and war, say we. And considering the role was one that once attracted the indomitable Angelina Jolie, it’s easy to see why Johansson and Lively are getting their knickers in a twist over it.



According to Heat Vision , they are currently both “neck and neck” for the role of a female astronaut who becomes lost in space. The film, which is being helmed by Alfonso Cuarón, is being dubbed a contemporary survival thriller, and will be at least 60% CGI. It'll also feature an ambitious opening shot that lasts for 20 minutes.



Pretty easy to figure this casting kerfuffle out – whichever of the two lovely ladies doesn’t vomit in a zero gravity environment automatically gets the role. Done.



Who do you want for the film? Talk to us below…



