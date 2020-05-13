Dialogue Options: What are your fondest gaming memories?

We all remember our first games console, and from the moment we plugged them in we’ve been collecting memories as we play. From your first platinum trophy to a particularly hilarious co-op match, games are great at hosting and instigating moments you’ll always remember.



So this week, US managing editor Rachel Weber, news editor Ben Tyrer, and video producer Ellen Causey have donned their headsets, and sat down together over video call to share some of their own fond gaming memories.

The trio cover the first consoles they played, the good old days of the demo disk, the shared joy of Singstar parties and what happens when your father is a sexy blood elf. They also chat about how it feels to dedicate hours, if not days, of your life to getting a particularly ambitious platinum trophy, Rachel reminisces on her time on Official Playstation Magazine and Ben remembers the year when everyone’s family had a Wii.

Rest assured, it’s not all heady nostalgia and incessant sighing whilst referring to ‘the good old days.’ And that’s just a sample of the topics they cover, so we’ll leave it to you to watch the full video at the top of the page to hear the whole story. Be sure to share your fondest gaming memories with us in the comments below or hop on over to our YouTube channel to join in the conversation there.