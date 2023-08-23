Abiotic Factor is a co-operative survival-crafting venture, set inside a secret research facility that's been blighted by paranormal activity. "Unearthly chaos" is quite the billing for the deadly circumstances that have led us here, but I reckon that's a pretty accurate reflection of what's unfolding in the game's latest gameplay trailer, showcased at the Future Games Show.

"There has been a tier-1 containment breach," states the automated voice over a PA system at the start of the trailer. And while I've no idea how that level of severity is calculated in Abiotic Factor's secret sci-fi facility, the number of dead bodies and ruthlessly violent alien creatures on show suggests tier-1 might be the worst possible scenario.

When the power cuts out, and those four-legged beasties begin rampaging around the place, I certainly think that's a safe bet. Then there's the narrow corridor chases, the explosions, the blood-spilling, and the delirious sprints across snow-swept thoroughfares while War of the Worlds-like baddies snap at your heels, and, well, just about everything it seems pretty clear things have turned to shit in this world pretty quickly.

In order to survive all of that, players are tasked with scavenging resources in order to craft an array of scientific gadgetry, hack into once inaccessible sectors of the facility, and ultimately escape to freedom. With up to six players sharing their collective expertise, teamwork is essential in your bid for survival – all of which is hinged on your ability to "kill 'em with science".

Keep up to speed with Abiotic Factor via the game's Steam page and official Twitter .

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.