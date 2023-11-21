Make Modern Warfare 3 shine on the move with MSI gaming laptops and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 range

From Alan Wake 2's turbulent terror to the digital battlegrounds of Modern Warfare 3, only the best gaming laptops can do this year's biggest game releases justice. Powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series, MSI gaming laptops have you covered, allowing you to take the most visually-demanding titles on the move this holiday season and beyond – with a host of huge discounts on offer between now and Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The MSI Raider GE78 HX, for example, comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market today. Throw in its iconic RGB light bar running across the laptop's body, and it's easy to see why this model is a favourite among gamers. With an MSRP of £3,799, the Raider GE78 HX is now on sale from £2,999.00.

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Katana 15, on the other hand, boasts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that's capable of delivering strong 1440p performance at ultra settings, and a 13th Gen i9-13900H processor. With an MSRP of £1,499, the Katana 15 is on sale at Curry's for £1,299.00.

And the MSI Cyborg 15 is the perfect entry-level gaming laptop with its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, and 12th Gen Intel i5-12450H processor. This one may be great value, but you can still expect strong 1080p gaming performance with great frame rates across the board. With an MSRP of £1,249, the Cyborg 15 is on sale for £699 at Curry's from November 22 – 28.

The biggest games of the year will always look better when powered by the most cutting-edge technology. To this end, NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technologies multiplies frame rates on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, giving you the performance to render the likes of Modern Warfare 3 and Alan Wake 2 at the highest detail levels and resolutions – in turn offering the definitive experiences of the best games

By virtue of NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5 boosts performance by using AI to generate entirely new frames with Frame Generation, and keeps your system latency low using NVIDIA Reflex for a smooth gaming experience. Modern Warfare 3 is just one of this year's top games that supports DLSS 3, giving players a huge increase in FPS while maintaining crisp image quality and faster response times for a sharper competitive edge on the digital battlefield.

DLSS 3.5 pushes all of this further by featuring Ray Reconstruction, a new AI model that creates even higher quality ray-traced images for intensive ray-traced games and apps. That’s sharper images, more accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible, and the likes of Alan Wake 2 launched with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with ray reconstruction last month.

To sweeten that deal, NVIDIA and MSI are running an Alan Wake 2 promotional bundle from now until November 27 – buy select GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops with RTX 4090/4080/4070 Laptop GPUs, and you can redeem the game code worth £49.99.