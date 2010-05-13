Star Wars: What's a bounty hunter's armour made of?

If you're a Star Wars geek, then any hitherto unknown information, trivia or scrap of teeny-tiny minutiae about George Lucas' profiteering galaxy is precious indeed. As former editor of the Star Wars Fan Club (UK branch), I understand that.

So when I spotted some concept art for Star Wars: The Old Republic, BioWare's PC MMORPG, that listed some of the materials used in the construction of a bounty hunter's suit, I knew someone somewhere would want to know about it. And you can bet your ass that these images have been approved by a dozen or so Lucas employees before being released.

It's likely that the metal is durasteel or duraplast - a feature of Jango and Boba Fett's armour. Darth Vader's armour was also constructed using durasteel. As for the leather, I've no idea what that would be made from. Bantha hide? Yoda foreskin? Any mega-geeks feel free to drop some serious Star Wars science and enlighten me.

Bounty hunters will be a playable class in Star Wars: The Old Republic. I'm guessing that hot female bounty hunters will be a pretty popular choice...

