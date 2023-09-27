New Cities Skylines 2 feature highlights deep dive on the minute and the macro of city planning

As we approach the release of Cities Skylines 2, developer Paradox Interactive is offering you a deep dive into all of the sequel's new and improved features.

Ahead of the game's release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 24, a new Feature Highlight blog is being released each week. Each new look at the game offers a huge amount of information about every facet of running your new cities, from the most simple tools to the most intricate details, to the most region-defining factors.

For example, new road tools and traffic AI mean that you've got more control over the backbone of your cities than ever before, with the ability to scale up fast or tweak every bend in the road or municipal sidewalk by hand. Improved Zoning tools offer information about every suburb at a glance, and make it easy to create anything from a residential idyll to an industrial powerhouse, with close control that lets you tweak the architectural style of each neighborhood.

A city isn't a city without adequate services and utilities, and Paradox is here to guide you through the complex array of wires and pipes that will bring your settlements to life, whether you choose to start small with a coal plant or go green with Wind, Solar, or Hydro power. Your choices will have direct payoffs - import energy and you'll have less heavy pollution to worry about, but more traffic helping deliver water and power to your citizens.

Over the past few weeks, Paradox's Feature Highlights have been zooming out, outlining the role that factors like climate, seasons, and economy will have. If you prefer to really get that ant's-eye view, however, future blogs will cover factors like game progression, cinematics and photo mode, and even the simulation of individual citizens and their lifepaths. From the micro to the macro, you'll be able to learn everything you need to get your city off the ground, just in time for launch.