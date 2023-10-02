Be the tomb-touring, photography-loving tourist you were born to be in Run From Mummies

Run From Mummies is a top-down 2D action-adventure game about getting lost in ancient pyramids, snapping pics, and escaping scores of bandaged bad guys with a bee in their bonnet. Equipped with your trusty camera, you'll put your photography skills to the test while out-pacing each tomb's hostile natives who are, let's say, less than pleased by your presence.

With flashes of Spelunky, Hollow Knight, and uber-stylish roguelikes such as Hades, Run From Mummies recently smashed its Kickstarter target, and can be wishlisted right now on Steam . There, you'll also find a free demo with more than an hour of gameplay, including some terrifying mummy escape action.

(Image credit: Lost Turnip)

With a combination of light-touch puzzle elements and a variety of enemies, traps, and its titular enemy type, Run From Mummies spans 120 unique levels across six distinct regions that'll put even the hardiest adventurers to the test. Each region includes four five-tier dungeons, each of which introduces a new unit, trap or mechanic; with each region also boasting a handful of intense boss battles – from Pharaoh to the Sphinx and the Gods themselves – designed to let players master each new game mechanic in turn.

To combat all of that, you'll choose from a roster of more than 12 diverse and interesting tourists to lead into every tomb, each with their own quirks, idiosyncrasies and unique abilities. With a rich narrative inspired by Egyptian mythology, your trusty camera will guide the way in both solo play and up to four-player local co-op.

As a keen photographer, you'll use your camera as a tool for interacting with the world around you, unlocking secrets and fending off certain enemies. When the mummies come, though, your camera can only stun – but with a wide array of dangerous traps filling each crypt, you might choose to lure your prey to their untimely death. With that, running for your life while juggling so many moving parts on screen at once lends Run From Mummies a horror game feel, underscored by the intensity of any top-down 2D action-adventure game worth its salt.

Add a library of game modes that layer directly into its core campaign – from increased difficulty runs, to a time attack mode, and a 'Fun House' that's essentially an arcade game within the game itself – and it's clear that Run From Mummies' scope for replayability is through the roof.