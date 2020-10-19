You can still save on Razer gear with 'Prime in Overtime' deals

We are big fans of Razer gaming gear at GamesRadar, so sales like this are always worth a look. What's better than getting some of the best gear for less than its listing price? Not much, we'd say. Even in these lean times between Prime Day and next month's Black Friday deals, there are some discounts on Razer gear to enjoy, direct at the hardware maker's website. We've picked out the best from Razer's 'Prime in Overtime' sale, and you can see these picks below.

Note: these offers span Razer US and Razer UK so you can find deals below for both sides of the Atlantic.

There's something for everyone here and whatever you're interested in, you should have an option. That's because these discounts cover the main areas that Razer excels in: laptops, headsets, mice, and keyboards.

To start with, you can save a small amount on Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops that offer the best portable gaming experience going. You can also get discounts on one of the infamous Kraken headsets that'll up your game's audio level, not to mention tried and trusted names in the field of gaming mice and keyboards like the Mamba and Black Widow Elite.

While it might be tempting to wait for November, these do represent decent offerings right now that won't break the bank but will bag you quality gear. The Hammerheads are a personal favourite of mine, as is the BlackWidow Elite keyboard, and you can never overlook a discount on a Blade 15 laptop...

Razer Blade laptops on offer

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (RTX 2080 Super) | $3,000 $2,899.99 at Razer US

With a 10th-generation Intel processor, a 2080 Super graphics card, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 300Hz (!) Full HD screen, this Razer Blade is not a devastating price cut but is always worth a look if you're ready to pull the trigger.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (RTX 2070 Super) | £2,650 £2,469.99 at Razer UK

Saving money on a Razer Blade laptop is always a welcome proposition, particularly as they hold their value so well in normal circumstances. A £180 discount on this Advanced variant of the 15 is tempting as a result. Especially with that 2070 Super graphics card, a new 10th-gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD powering a 300HZ display.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model | £3,100 £2,919.99 at Razer UK

A big selling point of this particular Blade 15 laptop is its blisteringly fast 300Hz screen. It's a big investment but games will be wonderfully crisp and smooth on this quality laptop. Plus that 2080 Super graphics card is just *chef's kiss*.View Deal

Razer headsets on offer

Razer Kraken Ultimate | $130 $99.99 at Razer US / £130 £99.99 at Razer UK

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is near the top of the tree when it comes to the Krakens. It's a USB connection so geared mainly toward PC gaming and you can get the excellent THX Spatial Audio from its 50mm drivers which will comprise a great gaming audio experience.

View Deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless | $100 $79.99 at Razer US / £100 £79.99 at Razer UK

These are excellent wireless in-ear buds that I used every day on the commute when we used to commute to offices. They really do pack a punch for the little buds they are, providing a great musical, audio, and gaming experience on the go.

View Deal

Razer mice on offer

Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse | $90 $69.99 at Razer US / £90 £69.99 at Razer UK

A fine mouse that might not get much limelight as it used to due to the Vipers, DeathAdders, and Basilisks that are a bit newer. However, if you're looking for a swish new gaming mouse- or a fan of the Mambas and want to stock up - this price is a real tempter.View Deal

Razer Mamba wireless mouse | $100 $79.99 at Razer US / £100 £79.99 at Razer UK

Go tether free with the wireless version of the Mamba. It's not the flashiest or the brand new-est of Razer's wireless mice, but if you want something that is reliable, quality, and won't break the bank when going cord-free, then this is a solid offering.View Deal

Razer keyboards on offer

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard | $170 $129.99 at Razer US / £170 £129.99 at Razer UK

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality.View Deal

Other Razer hardware on offer

