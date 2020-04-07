You can make a quality working-from-home bundle of gaming tech in a Best Buy sale right now

As a lot of us get increasingly used to working from home now, there might be a prevailing desire to up the quality and standard of the gear you have to execute your work better. This means perusing for new laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice and, headsets so as to effectively and efficiently work remotely.

But why can't all this also have a gaming focus? Well, there's no reason why it can't. In fact, it'll probably serve you better, particularly in terms of durability and versatility, to get your tech with a gaming edge as the quality is, just, better. And, with a rummage through Best Buy's current gaming sale you can pick up such fine kit right now.

We've picked out some solid gear, all nicely discounted, that will provide an excellent working from home setup - all with a gaming edge. This means you'll get all the benefits of gaming tech while working - clear and crisp headsets with quality microphones, comfortable and feature-filled keyboards, and smooth, ergonomic mice - that can then be deployed instantly and seamlessly for gaming without having to worry about buying a whole different setup.

Starting off with a cheap gaming laptop deal under $1000, the below items will have you well kitted out for the foreseeable future. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop is a lightweight gaming machine but still holds a good amount of pedigree and genuine capability but manages to come in at a very respectable $599 price tag which is great for something you can genuinely play games on and work with too. Team that with a quality Alienware monitor with $100 off, and you'll have the display sorted. And never, ever neglect the peripherals: the below mouse, keyboard and headset are some of our favorite items, or from some of our favorite brands so we can fully trust their quality and value for money.

DeathAdder Elite wired gaming mouse | just $34.99 at Best Buy (save $35)

One of our favorite mouses of all time, the DeathAdder is just built for excellence and executes that in every way. Getting it for half price is a no brainer if you're on the lookout for a mouse.

Alienware AW2518HF monitor | $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Coming in at perhaps a little dear, this Alienware monitor is genuinely good and goes a long way to justify its price tag. It's got great gaming chops in terms of speeds and tech, but also has brilliant picture quality and colors. And it's got 100 bucks off. Nice.

Saving up for a genuinely frightening powerhouse to go with your new kit? Then you'll want one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops. It'll be a match made in heaven.