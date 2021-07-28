Xbox Series X restock: as we head toward the end of the week these are your best bets

It has been another quiet week on the Xbox Series X restock front. Deep sigh. The struggle continues, as the shortage - or, at least, non-appearance of - Xbox Series X stock continues. It really is ridiculous that the situation is like this as we race toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch.

But, you've got to keep trying. Relentlessly. Cutting to the chase, now it's Wednesday, the best bets for today and the rest of the week, we think, are Best Buy, Walmart, and possibly Target. However, it's absolutely worth camping on Amazon as always. Yeah, we know the retailer's been quiet on stock generally in recent weeks but we can live in hope.

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

Xbox Series X restock - tips and advice

Looking at what's been happening thus far, well, it's not been a lot. While early on the week we usually recommend checking out the likes of GameStop and maybe Microsoft themselves, there's been little to talk about in reality.

But we have to take heart from the fact that while Xbox Series X restocks have been light, retailers have had PS5 stock drops recently. Hoping to put some value in the phrase 'with one comes the other', we're hoping that this means we could be on for similar waves of Xbox Series X restocks.

As always, remember that should you get past queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger package-sized Xbox Series X deals stick about for longer, in part due to their slightly higher price tag. We would recommend going for those bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories thrown in too which are genuinely useful.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.