Xbox Series X restock is happening today: everything you need to know

If you're quick today you might actually be able to buy an Xbox Series X as Walmart is getting stock again, at 2:30 pm ET today. This isn't a rumor or something we've heard someone's cousin or delivery driver tip us off to, it's right there on the Walmart site.

The Xbox Series X will be up at the usual MSRP of $499 and you'll also find the Xbox Series X will be online at the same time at $299. As usual, we expect both to sell out within minutes. Walmart has a habit of double-dipping though on the same day, so keep an eye on the listing page as it might update with another timeslot for later today for another chance.

Failing this, we'd always advise keeping an eye on our full selection of retailers below for random stock drops. In many ways, checking at random has often been the best chance to buy an Xbox Series X, as the scalpers haven't scooped them all up nine seconds after they go live at stores where advanced warning has been given.

If you'd much prefer to buy a PS5 though, then you should try your luck at Walmart today too at 3pm ET as we've already confirmed stock is arriving then too. If you don't have any luck today, as mentioned earlier, keep trying the other store links above. In reality, we think it'll be closer to summer by the time Sony and Microsoft are able to regularly start producing enough stock for it not to be such a mad rush online every time units appear. We can hope at least.

