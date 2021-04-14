Xbox Series X restock date: here's where to check for potential restocks today and this week

Xbox Series X restock shortages - globally - have proved frustrating, annoying, and downright baffling in the race to get the new console.

What's more, it's been painfully quiet on the Xbox Series X restock front, generally - even for the current state of affairs where we're scratching around a bit anyway. In fact, where patterns have been forming before, we're at such a dry period now that even those regular patterns and stock drops might be losing their magic or regularity. Fear not though as we are here to help and wipe away those negative thoughts! Gotta have hope, after all, right? Right?

Somewhat bafflingly, the biggest retailer player in the park, Amazon, has been very dry of Xbox Series X restock in the past weeks and months. Of all the stores in the US, you would think Amazon would be barging its way to the front of the queue and hoovering up all the Xbox Series X restocks to sell to us shoppers, but it just hasn't happened. Always worth a look though!

Despite the barren field of Xbox Series X crops, Best Buy has pretty much always had regular stock drops on Fridays. We still think this is worth aiming for as the week drags on - usually anytime in the afternoon, post 12pm ET, usually.

Walmart and Target have both been very weaksauce recently which is frustrating given their enormous status as two of the world's biggest retailers. Thursdays have proved fruitful for their Xbox Series X restocks though so we reckon camping tomorrow on the below retailer links we've provided on this page is a good as shout as any.

It might feel futile sometimes, and certainly an extraordinary amount of effort just to buy a nice thing, but we're here to help. We've herded up a host of the best Xbox Series X and S retailers below, including those above, which will still prove your best bets for checking Xbox Series X restocks.

Xbox Series X restock retailers to keep checking

Unfortunately, not all the go-to Xbox Series X restock stores have, or will have, reliable or predictable patterns. This means it's certainly worth trying your luck whenever you have an opportunity to visit the sites - as much as the patterns help we have heard of random success stories at almost every time of day and place imaginable.

Xbox Series X restock at Walmart

Walmart has previous form with going live with Xbox Series X restocks on Thursday afternoons (ET) so watch out for this one tomorrow. The retailer helpfully updates the listings to confirm this too, which is something we wish others would follow suit on. However, there's often a small handful of waves of the stock so all is not lost if the first batch gets hoovered up quickly.

Tips to buy an Xbox Series X or S at Amazon, Walmart, Target

Sign in early: Don't forget to sign in to any accounts beforehand - or just permanently. I often do this when I'm chasing something, particularly at the beginning of each day. You'll then be ready to go if and when an Xbox Series X restock happens.

Get your payment details ready: There certainly have been a few horror stories over the past months of folks having items removed or become unavailable just because they couldn't check out fast enough. It seems very harsh, but it still happens. To avoid a disaster like that, have your payment details on-hand or logged in with the website or your account already.

Use multiple devices: Not necessarily always possible, but we have heard of success stories here - particularly when moving from one to the other. First, by using multiple devices, you boost the odds in your favor by checking websites with multiple devices, but some people have had luck adding an Xbox Series X console into their basket from a retailer's app, the switching to desktop to finish the purchase. We'll take anything.

Know the price: Seems obvious but in the rush, some folks can gloss over this. The Xbox Series X costs $499.99, while Xbox Series S will set you back $299.99. If you see any offers that are more expensive than that for just the console then don't buy them - they're either scalping or scamming you.

Keep refreshing the page: Preparing yourself for a drop? An Xbox Series X restock won't let you add the console to your basket ahead of time, so refresh the page ahead of the drop to grab it as soon as possible.

Bundles sell out slower: They'll set you back a bit more, but that's why Xbox Series X restock bundles are worth considering: fewer people seem to go after the bundles if a solo console is available, so they don't sell out as fast. Our vote goes to any bundle with an extra controller - this will pay itself off in a blink of an eye and ensure you're always playing with a charged pad.

Watch out for Twitter trends: Keeping an eye on trends and stock accounts isn't a bad idea - they're a good early warning system for an Xbox Series X restock.

Here are those retailer links once again. Good luck!

