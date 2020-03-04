This Xbox One sale gets you an Xbox One X for its lowest EVER price with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more

Xbox One sales, anyone? If you want a whole ton of cash off what Microsoft likes to call the 'world's most powerful console' (until the Xbox Series X turns up, anyway), now's your chance. Xbox One X bundles have seen massive discounts recently, allowing you to pick up a console, game, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for under $300. That's phenomenal value for money, saving you hundreds of dollars along the way.

To get more specific, Walmart's Xbox One sales are currently offering the Xbox One X for its lowest ever price: there's a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle going for only $299 , a Gears 5 bundle for $299, and an NBA 2K20 bundle that's going for the same price. Happily, all of those get you one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well. This is a seriously good deal for the console, especially because it features games that are actually desirable.

If you're new to the idea, Xbox Game Pass is a superb way in to the Xbox library; it offers so many options, expanding your choices well beyond the one game that comes with each bundle.

Xbox One X sale

Xbox One X 1TB + NBA 2K20 + 1-month Game Pass Ultimate | $299 at Walmart ($309 with 3-month Game Pass card)

A superb offer for any basketball fans wanting to pick up the world's most powerful console for less.View Deal

More Xbox One X deals:

Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon

