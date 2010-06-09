Wednesday News Round-Up

Final Destination 5 , The Darkest Hour , X-Men: First Class , Men In Black III , Indy 5

Final Destination 5

Steven Quale, the second unit director of Avatar , is attached to direct Final Destination 5 , according to Heat Vision .

The Darkest Hour

Max ( Agora ) Minghella has been added to the cast of the Timur Bekmambetov-produced The Darkest Hour about a group of kids struggling to survive in Russia after an alien invasion, reports Variety .

X-Men First Class

Forces Of Geek reckons that Rosamund ( Die Another Day ) Pike is in the frame to play Emma Frost, aka, The White Queen, in X-Men: First Class . We’re just excited that The White Queen is even going to be in it!

Men In Black III

Make-up FX maestro Rick ( An American Werewolf In London ) Baker has confirmed to the LA Times that he will be working on Men In Black III (he worked on the first two).

Indiana Jones 5

New Zealand site Stuff reckons that Lucas and Spielberg have nearly finished the script for Indiana Jones 5 , which will go back to the series’ roots and rely on good old stunts rather than CG. A source claims, “This looks like being an emotional and exciting conclusion to the franchise, with Indy facing his biggest challenge yet,” and that the film will be set in the Bermuda Triangle. Trouble is, you can prove anything with “sources”.