Wednesday Link-A-Mania

Skyline trailer looks intriguing; Scott Pilgrim interviews; Chuck promotion; Reaper star on V ; Stan Lee

Skyline

The teaser trailer for Skyline , the new SF invasion movie from the Strause brothers (directors of the dreary AvP Requiem ) is now online , and you know what – it actually looks rather intriguing and the final shot is a beaut. It certainly looks better than Battle Los Angeles anyway (which looks like it’s going to be a similar experience to watching somebody else play a shoot-’em-up game), which, bizarrely the Strause Brothers are also working on in a special FX capacity.

Scott Pilgrim

Coming Soon talks to no less the 11 members of the Scott Pilgrim cast. Lucky them!

Gravity

Blake Lively (pictured left) and Scarlett Johansson (pictured right) are battling it out for the lead role in Alfonso ( Children Of Men ) Cuaron’s SF movie Gravity , according The Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog . In the film, astronauts repairing the Hubble telescope are hit with an avalanche of satellite junk and the surviving astronaut has to fight her way back to Earth. The role was originally going to go to Angelina Jolie before she pulled out.

First Look At Linda Hamilton on Chuck

Plus, EW ’s Ausiello Files reports that Bonita Friedericy (General Beckman) has been promoted to a full-time cast member. About time too. Get a better agent!

More Superpowered Shenanigans From From

Fox is negotiations to buy a script about superpowered teen, written by John Landis’s son Max Landis, according to The Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog . Called Chronicle , the story is about three Portland teens who develop their super abilities after being exposed to a mysterious substance in the woods. It all starts out a big lark as the play with their new powers, but then they begin to turn them against one another. Apparently it’s going to have a Cloverfield -style hand-held camera look to it.

Stan Lee Gives His His Advice

ICv2 has news of a curiously-titled new book coming out in the States this November – Stan Lee’s How to Draw Comics. Curious, because as far as we know, Stan Lee never has drawn comics. He’s a writer isn’t he?

Don’t Turn Off The Lights Yet, Spidey

According to Yahoo News , it looks like the much-troubled Spider-Man Broadway stage musical Turn Off The Dark may finally open this November. Ths show has music by U2’s Bono and The Edge, and has been in development for some years, and has been constantly plagued by financial woes. It is expected to be the most expensive in Broadway history, possibly costing up to US$50 million to stage. We may have found some leaked footage from the rehearsals…