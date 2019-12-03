Wear your favorite 8-bit characters like Mario with this programmable LED backpack

There are tons of ways to represent your love for retro games in merch form, but almost all of them have one fatal flaw: they only show off the one game. What if you're in the mood for a Triforce one day, a Goomba the next, and maybe a Pac-Man ghost just to mix things up after that? And what if this miracle merch could show those characters animating and also carry all your stuff? Sounds like you're in the market for a Pix Backpack, and you can pick one up now at Amazon for $199 , a $60 saving off the standard price.

Pix has an LED panel that displays a grid of 16 by 20 oversized pixels, allowing for millions of color combinations. You can change the image on the display with the free Pix Backpack app for iOS and Android - search for pre-made images to pop straight onto your backpack, or design your own in the editor. The editor even features pre-made color palettes from a range of old-school games, so you can easily draw in your own Link or Mario using just the right colors. The backpack display can also be used for widgets, like a clock or timer, or for playing built-in games.

It's also, well, a backpack. Pix has a 27 liter storage capacity with one main compartment and built-in sleeves for up to 15" laptops and smaller essentials, like travel documents. It also has a built-in port for a USB power bank, which is used to power the backpack display. You'll need to provide your own power bank, but you can find plenty of deals on those too.

