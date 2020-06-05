Watch UFC 250 live stream online: Nunes vs Spencer PPV viewing guide

Forget Ronda Rousey, the real greatest female MMA fighter is stepping back into the ring. Tune into a UFC 250 live stream to catch Amanda Nunes defend her championship belt once again. This time, it’s Felicia Spencer stepping into the ring.

The list of awards and accomplishments under Nunes belt easily makes her one of the top fighters throughout UFC. She is the first woman in UFC’s history to hold two belts at the same time and has defended her Bantamweight belt five times.

As if that wasn’t enough, she also has the longest winning streak and most wins in women’s UFC, the most knockouts, most UFC title fight wins and has beaten six former or current UFC champions

Obviously with all of that combined, Spencer has an almost impossible challenge to step up to. A relatively new fighter in the UFC scene, Spencer joined in 2019 and in that time has won an impressive 8 wins of her 9 matches.

Joining the title fight as a co-main event, Raphael Assunção will be taking on Cody Garbrandt in a Bantamweight match-up. Garbrandt was originally meant to go up against Assunção back in March in a highly anticipated match-up but had to pull out due to kidney problems. Will this affect him now? One way to find out.

Scroll down to find out more about where to find the best UFC 250 live streams from a host of countries including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

UFC 250 - Early Prelims

- Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez (Flyweight)

- Alonzo menifeld vs Devin Clark (Light Heavyweight)



UFC 250 - Prelims

- Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper (Featherweight)

- Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert (Middleweight)

- Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

- Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo (Middleweight)

UFC 250- Main Card

The main card features two major fights - Nunes and Spencer battling it out for the Women's Feathweight championship and Assuncao and Garbrandt in a Bantamweight match.



- Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer (Women's UFC Featherweight Championship)

- Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

- Aljamain Sterling vs Cody Sandhagen (Bantamweight)

- Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin (Welterweight)

- Eddie Wineland vs Sean O'Malley (Bantamweight)

UFC 250 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 250 live stream in the US:

Any fans of UFC in the US know the drill by now - it’s all about ESPN! If you’re planning on tuning in to see Nunes likely dominate once again in UFC 250, you’ll have to pay up the fee for a PPV.

However, we feel like the better value option is to invest in a UFC Bundle, costing $84.99. While it is slightly more expensive than just the PPV, it gets you access to UFC 250 and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ which would normally cost $50.

The event will be airing on Saturday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT for prelims and the main card will begin at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 250 online in the UK

Just like in the US, the UK only has one channel to go to - BT Sport. BT has had the exclusive rights to UFC events for quite a while and with this event, that continues.

While you will have to invest in a BT Sport subscription (if you don't have one already), this will only cost you £25 for a monthly pass, or if you tie it into a broadband bundle, it's cost you less per month. Compare that to the price of the PPV in other countries and the UK has a great deal!

However, what's not great in the UK is the time the fight airs. The event will kick off on Saturday June 6 at 1am on BT Sport 1 HD and other platforms (the BT Sport app for instance). The main fight between Nunes and Spencer begins at 3am.

If that's all way too early in the morning for you then don't worry, BT very graciously offers spoiler-free replays of the whole event to watch in your own time.

How to watch Nunes vs Spencer in New Zealand

UFC 250 is being shown in New Zealand over on Sky Arena. While it does have one of the cheaper PPV costs for this event at $39.95, you won't be getting access to the prelim fights.

The event will be kicking off at 2pm NZST on Sunday, June 7. Want to catch the prelims? Consider investing in UFC's Fight Pass.

Live Stream Nunes vs Spencer UFC 250 in Australia

For those in Australia, you won't be able to get away with just getting hold of a subscription like the UK or the US has, instead you will have to invest in the PPV.

The best place to buy this is Foxtel Main Event with the cost set at $54.95. The event is set to kick off on Sunday, June 7 at 12pm AEST making this a pretty convenient time to watch in Australia.