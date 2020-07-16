Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus sold out in days - here's where to find the new starter set

The brand-new Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus starter set only became available for pre-order a few days ago, but it's already sold out. In fact, those behind the miniature wargame have had to start making new Warhammer 40K Indomitus sets - which usher in the ninth edition of the rules - to order.

By the sound of things, it's not like there was a shortage of Warhammer 40K Indomitus kits to begin with. According to the Warhammer Community blog, demand has been much, much higher than expected despite Games Workshop having made "way more [Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus] launch boxes... than any other box set in the history of Warhammer, and not by a small margin".

Because those pre-orders went live on Saturday July 11, them selling out by the end of the weekend is a good barometer of how popular the hobby is. If you were keen to grab Warhammer 40K Indomitus in time for its July 25 release-date, you clearly weren't alone.

What now, then? If you're UK-based, your best bet is to put in an order with retailers like Wayland Games. They're selling it for £99.40 instead of £125, which isn't bad value at all. If you don't mind paying full price, you can of course go to the source via Games Workshop itself.

And if you're based in the US? To be honest, the most sensible course of action would be to visit Games Workshop US. Yes, it's obvious, but the likes of Amazon have hiked up their prices. And unless you're happy to pay double for an eBay resell, you won't get your kit any sooner.

Either way, a Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus kit will be made specifically for you as soon as possible, and it'll be sent out the moment it's ready. The downside? It's unclear when that set will arrive. Indeed, it could take up to 120 days.

Luckily, there's a UK offer right now that gives you the set for 20% less when it does become available. Considering how difficult Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus is to get hold of, this offer - £99.40 via Wayland Games instead of £125 - isn't bad going. Sure, there's a lot of wooliness about when you'll actually receive your starter set (it could turn up any time between now and December), but it's the same story everywhere.

And on the bright side, there's every reason to hope your Warhammer 40K Indomitus order will arrive before the latter part of this year. As per the official Warhammer Community blog, "there are loads of copies making their way to Warhammer shops and independent stockists around the world".

Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus sees the reinvention of the rules for a new generation - if you're keeping score, we're now into the ninth edition of 40K. This revamped starter set pits the iconic Space Marines off against what are essentially robot space zombies, the Necrons. An impressive 61 push-fit miniatures are included within the box, not to mention the hardback Core Rules and a campaign booklet to get you playing as soon as possible.

