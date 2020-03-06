Warframe on PS5 and Xbox Series X should be "pretty straightforward"

Warframe may utilise backwards compatibility to make the move to PS5 and Xbox Series X "pretty straightforward" for its players.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Rebecca Ford, Direct of Live Ops and Community for Warframe, spoke about whether backwards compatibility support in the move to next-gen consoles would be a focus for the team.

"It's a loaded question, but, it's also pretty straightforward," explains Ford. "I do think it will be as simple as people playing the Warframe they know and love, just performing a lot better and looking a lot better by utilizing everything the hardware has to offer."

Although Sony has yet to detail its full PS5 backwards compatibility plans, Microsoft have revealed it's going all-in on Xbox Series X backwards compatibility, and even forwards compatibility through the Smart Delivery feature. It seems that Warframe is about to jump on board the cross-platform gaming train.

But that's not all, as Ford goes on to talk about the importance of cross-progression for Warframe players – a feature that's not yet supported in the game. When asked whether this was an incoming feature for the game, she says there's no timeframe, but, "I personally think this is so important for us, and I hope our dev team can pull this off."

Warframe is currently celebrating its seventh anniversary with a tonne of new content, and is enjoying the rewards of launching two major new expansions to the free-to-play title at the end of last year – Plains of Eidolon and Empyrean.

If you want to learn more, check out our full interview with Rebecca Ford in our Warframe anniversary feature.