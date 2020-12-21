You can finally change V's hairstyle with this Cyberpunk 2077 mod

There's a brand new mod out for Cyberpunk 2077, which lets players change the hairstyle of their V.

Over on the NexusMods page for Cyberpunk 2077, the 'User-Friendly Hairstyle Changer' mod was uploaded yesterday. At the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077, you're asked to select one hairstyle for your playable character, but once this is chosen, you can't change it again throughout the rest of your time in Night City.

Simply put, this mod lets you select your current hairstyle, select a new hairstyle, choose a save game to implement the new style, and the mod does the rest of the work. Right now, you can only change your character's hairstyle with the mod, but the uploader states in the mod's description that they're hard at work getting beards, hair colors, and eye colors functioning with the mod at some point in the future, so users can change those features too.

Currently, there aren't a huge amount of mods available for Cyberpunk 2077. As we reported last week, Cyberpunk 2077 players on PC are hard at work on creating a modding engine for the game, so that mods can be more easily replicated and implemented. Cyberpunk 2077's modders are using the WolvenKit, the same modding engine that The Witcher 3 uses to create and implement mods, and there's high hopes for the modding capabilities of the community.

