Yellowjackets season 2 is aiming for a late 2022 release date

Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine has identified a possible release window for Yellowjackets season 2.

"We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022," Levine told Vulture in a new interview, while hinting that the series – which revolves around a high school soccer team involved in a 1996 plane crash over Canada, before following their lives in the present-day – will maintain its output at a steady pace.

"We’d love to stay on an annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve," Levine said.

If you haven’t seen Yellowjackets yet, chances are you’ve had a friend/family member/colleague bugging you endlessly about watching it. If you have watched it, you’ll understand why everyone’s buzzing about the early contender for 2022’s hottest show. It’s part-Lost, part-Lord of the Flies, and throws more questions and mysteries than viewers know what to do with.

But, after Sunday’s finale, fans will be waiting with bated, impatient breath on the arrival of a second season.

Yellowjackets, though, hasn’t yet began production on its second season. As Levine explained to Deadline in December, "We have not heard the pitch for season 2, the writers room has not even come together yet, they are going to come together in January."

