Xbox Series X restock - where to find the new console (and Xbox Series S stock)

Update: If you're based in the UK, Very currently has Xbox Series S stock - so long as you get it with an accessory, anyway. You can add a bonus controller, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or both to your bundle deal. The Game Pass option is the cheapest one at £282.98, so grab that if you want to save some cash along the way. Original story follows.

If you're hoping for an Xbox Series X restock this week, signs are that you'll get your wish. The elusive console has been appearing on store websites throughout the last couple of weeks (usually on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, from what we can tell), so we can say with a degree of confidence that it should rear its head again soon. Because this happens without warning, we've got a few quick links below to keep an eye on. If any retailer is going to get fresh Xbox Series X stock, it'll be them.

Frustratingly, we can't be any more precise about when an Xbox Series X restock will occur. Because it happens unexpectedly and at odd times, the best thing you can do is check in occasionally. Keep an eye on Twitter trends too, as that's a good early warning system for when Xbox Series X stock is back. It's been difficult enough to find Xbox Series X deals - and Xbox Series S deals, for that matter - up until now, so we'll take any help we can get.

Just be sure to sign in and get your payment details ready ahead of time. The last thing you need is to lose a deal because you had to spend time creating an account (we heard horror stories of that happening a few too many times). Competition to get an Xbox or buy PS5 is fierce, so the early bird definitely gets the worm!

