Xbox Series X restock: where to find the console at the end of the week

Xbox Series X restock deals have been a little more encouraging recently, as the Microsoft Store did, in fact, have units available for a very limited time window yesterday. Gamestop had the console available mere days ago, too. Because the end of the week is usually a busy time for stock, that trend could continue - Walmart traditionally offers Xbox Series X console deals on Thursdays, for example.

Last week, Walmart had Xbox Series X restock consoles available on Thursday, so it's very plausible that the retailer could have another batch of consoles on sale today. Of course, nothing's guaranteed, but it would be befitting of the past couple weeks.

Amazon has also been one of the more reliable retailers for Xbox Series X restock deals in recent months, so that could be another option, though it has been on the quieter side the past couple weeks.

It's worth keeping your attention locked onto the likes of Best Buy and Target, too, as the big box retailers have a solid track record in this department.

Either way, it's definitely looking like Xbox Series X stock updates are more common now than they were in the past. Particularly on Fridays - they're generally the best days to pick up an Xbox Series X and, hopefully, the aforementioned retailers will have the systems soaring off the virtual shelves as the week comes to a close.

As a PSA: you should expect to spend $499 MSRP or £450 RRP if you're after the console on its own. Don't pay over the odds just to get the console; it's just not worth paying in excess of these figures unless it's packed in with some of the best Xbox Series X games, or the best Xbox Series X accessories (such as the best Xbox Series X headset). Also of note: never buy from a scalper. Always stick to the trusted online retailers.

Given that the Xbox Series X is the most powerful Xbox console ever made, why hold it back it with any less than the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X you can buy right now?