Xbox Series X restock update tracker: today's deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more

Xbox Series X restock supplies have been notoriously low since the console launched last November, but don't you worry. Our dedicated bargain-hunters have been busy scouring retailers and consulting with every Xbox stock tracker we can find to help you get hold of the machine. As such, we've got advice on the stores to check first (not to mention the ones you should prioritize) right here.

There's a lot of buzz that Amazon might offer an Xbox Series X restock following a website glitch earlier this week, for example; no-one was able to buy the console when it said it was available, so we're hoping it'll go again before the weekend is out.

What's happening in the Xbox Series X restock world today? It's definitely worth checking in with Amazon. It had a phantom drop on Thursday that no-one seemed able to buy, and we've heard that this was due to a website error. As a result, another Xbox Series X restock could be imminent. Get ready just in case.

It'd certainly be a good way to end the week. It's been a busy few days in terms of console drops due to Target, GameStop, and Best Buy offering deals, so now all eyes are on Walmart after it was a no-show. There's a small - emphasis on 'small' - chance it'll offer an Xbox Series X restock before the weekend instead of its normal Thursday slot, so keep your fingers crossed. Retailers have been breaking patterns left and right, so maybe Walmart will be next.

Finally, be sure to check in with Microsoft last thing on Sunday - it usually offers deals from 00:01am ET each Monday.

Xbox Series X $499.99 - check at Amazon

This is easily the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior graphics that offer super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play disc-based games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

View Deal

Xbox Series S $299.99 - check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and still offers a 'next-generation' experience. However, be aware that it's not as powerful and doesn't include a disc drive. That means you'll have to buy all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage.

View Deal

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, and we've noted when the last Xbox Series X restock was. As such, don't forget to click the links below and see if the console is back yet.

Be careful of overpaying, though. If the deal you're looking at is more than $499.99 for the Xbox Series X or $299.99 for the Xbox Series S, make sure you're getting some extras (like games or accessories) to go with it.

If you manage to secure an Xbox Series X restock, drop in on our accessory guides to complete your setup. You can improve your audio experience with the best Xbox Series X headsets, for example, while the best TV for Xbox Series X will let you take advantage of the new Xbox's 4K visuals and speed. Got your eye on some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, on the other hand? Visit our roundup of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives for some storage solutions.