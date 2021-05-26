Xbox Series X restock update tracker: today's deals from GameStop, Walmart, and more

Update: It looks like we're getting an Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today from 2pm ET - most stock trackers are suggesting that's when the next batch of consoles will drop. Keep your eyes open, remember to refresh the page, and be signed in ahead of time to give yourself the best possible chance of securing an Xbox. Good luck!

Xbox Series X restock supplies have been notoriously low since the console launched last November, but don't you worry. Our dedicated bargain-hunters have been busy scouring retailers and consulting with every Xbox Series X tracker we can find to help you get hold of the machine. We've got advice on the stores to check first (not to mention the ones you should prioritize) right here.

Plus, it's not all bad - the Xbox Series X restock situation does seem to be improving, even if those gains are marginal. Deals are appearing with more frequency, and scalpers don't seem to be having as much luck these days. Silver linings, right?

What about today's Xbox Series X restock situation, then? There's been no confirmed drop yet (Target didn't offer deals as we'd hoped), but that doesn't mean it won't happen. It looks like GameStop is a strong contender if the internet rumor mill is to be believed. Plus, its last drop was on a Wednesday at the end of April, so we're overdue a fresh batch of consoles.

It's definitely worth checking in with Amazon as well; it offers deals without warning and at random times, so we'd suggest visiting the site every now and then just in case.

Xbox Series X $499.99 - check at Amazon

This is easily the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior graphics that offer super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play disc-based games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

Xbox Series S $299.99 - check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and still offers a 'next-generation' experience. However, be aware that it's not as powerful and doesn't include a disc drive. That means you'll have to buy all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, and we've noted when the last Xbox Series X restock was. As such, don't forget to click the links below and see if the console is back yet.

Be careful of overpaying, though. If the deal you're looking at is more than $499.99 for the Xbox Series X or $299.99 for the Xbox Series S, make sure you're getting some extras (like games or accessories) to go with it.

If you manage to secure an Xbox Series X restock, drop in on our accessory guides to complete your setup. You can improve your audio experience with the best Xbox Series X headsets, for example, while the best TV for Xbox Series X will let you take advantage of the new Xbox's 4K visuals and speed. Got your eye on some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, on the other hand? Visit our roundup of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives for some storage solutions.