Xbox Series X restock 100% confirmed today - here's how to bag one

It's official, an Xbox Series X restock is coming today at 3pm EDT at Walmart. This isn't speculation, or based on Twitter rumors from 'experts' with 'people on the inside' - it's right there on the listing page at the retailer. Actually, the Series S is coming at the same time, but we all know Series X is where it's at. Here are your links straight to the listing page, but we've got a few tips below we'd advise you to take a look at to increase your chances today.

Xbox Series X restock at Walmart

If recent restocks have been anything to go by, don't worry if that 3pm allocation gets snapped up. Last week we saw the listing page get updated with a second drop time of just 10 minutes later. We've seen these sometimes posted for an hour later than the original drop. So chances are you will get multiple chances to buy an Xbox Series X from Walmart today.

We've had quite a bit of success with adding these consoles to our Walmart accounts wish lists (done via the 'add to list' button). This makes it easier to add to basket when Series X stock actually appears, as the button appears directly on your list. Keep an eye on the regular console listing page too.

Thursday seems to be a running thing with retailers of late, as we've also reported on PS5 restocks happening today. If you don't have much luck, feel free to bookmark our guides to the latest updates on Xbox Series X stock and PS5 stock for further updates.

