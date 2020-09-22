Xbox Series X pre-orders are sold out... except for these UK stores

If you were hoping to pick up an Xbox Series X this morning now that the Xbox Series X pre-orders have gone live (as of 8am), we've got some good and bad news. To start with, stock seems to be running out fast at the likes of Currys. However, you can still get Xbox Series X pre-orders at Microsoft or Very (in the case of the latter, so long as you buy it with an additional controller or Game Pass). What's more, the Xbox Series S remains available across the board. Sadly, the Amazon offer that briefly came back into stock has now vanished again.

Want to take advantage of those Xbox Series X pre-orders before they vanish into the ether? We'd advise heading over to Microsoft or Very sharpish. The deals probably won't stick around for long; if it's anything like the PS5 last week, even this stock will be snapped up in short order.

Luckily, Xbox Series S pre-orders still seem to be active. You can grab the system from Amazon, and Microsoft. Move fast to avoid disappointment!

Curious about the difference between the two consoles? It comes down to 4K resolution. The X is a more powerful machine and can output games in 4K, while the S can't. In addition, the S doesn't have a disc drive. That means you can't play physical discs or Blu-rays on it. Not the end of the world, but something to keep in mind.

Pre-orders still live at these retailers

Xbox Series X | £449 at Microsoft

We hoped Microsoft would have plenty of stock on its own store and things are going well so far. It's a store not as well known as the likes of Amazon and Currys, so it's almost like a secret stash of Xbox Series X pre-orders we're sharing with you. Tell your friends (after you've got yours sorted).

Xbox Series X | From £449 at Very

Very rides in to the rescue with this offer, but bear in mind that you'll have to add on a controller or Xbox Game Pass to take advantage of it. That adds on a fair bit to your bill, but a Game Pass membership is always a good purchase.

Xbox Series X | £449.99 on Amazon

This offer appears to have gone out of stock again, but we wouldn't give up hope just yet - Xbox Series X pre-orders have drifted in and out of availability this morning, so keep hitting refresh. You might get lucky.

Xbox Series S | From £249.99 at Very

Very's back with another solid offer on the Xbox Series S - you can get the next-gen console by itself or with various accessories, ranging from a bonus controller to Xbox Game Pass. Well worth considering, especially with Xbox Series X pre-orders selling out so quickly.

Xbox Series S | £249.99 at Amazon

Amazon is the only other store apart from Microsoft still selling the cheaper Series S model. We don't see stock lasting much longer on this one to be honest. Scroll down the Amazon page a little to see the listing after the sold out Series X. Just remember, this is the less powerful version of the next-gen console and doesn't have a disk drive and it only has 512GB of storage.

View Deal

Xbox Series S | £249.99 at Microsoft

The far cheaper Series S model didn't go on sale at all the same stores as the Series X, so we'd snap this one up while you can. Don't forget though, it has a smaller hard drive, no disc-drive for physical games or movies and isn't as powerful as the X model.

View Deal

If you're still hunting down Xbox Series X pre-orders at other retailers, we've got some quick links for you below. Keep hitting that refresh button, and good luck!

UK Xbox Series X retailers: Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | Very | Box

UK Xbox Series S retailers: Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | Very

If you're curious about picking up a PS5 too, stay tuned to our guide on the latest PS5 pre-orders.