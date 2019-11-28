Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and one more game for the top bargain price of £305

We all want to be a Jedi, right? This is the dream that all kids - young and old - want, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the game that's going to bring that dream a little closer to reality. Thankfully, Argos UK knows that too. It's offering the Xbox One X / Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for just £304.99, and for that price you also get another game absolutely free.

Those games are Fallout 4, Anthem, The Division 2 (my personal favourite), or Metro Exodus (another fantastic 2019 title).

Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and one free game | £304.99 at Argos

The best single-player Star Wars game in years, with the Xbox One X and another game for absolutely free, and all at its lowest bar ever

For that price you're also getting one month free EA Access and one month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, meaning you can jump straight into more brilliant EA games for absolutely free, and get involved with Xbox's brilliant multiplayer services as soon as you've finished Fallen Order.

Oh, and there's one month of Xbox Game Pass too, which gets you 100+ games for free. Honestly, you are SO set for Christmas gaming with this bundle.

If this isn't the Xbox One X deal you were looking for, we're scouring the internet for the best Xbox One X Black Friday deals across the galaxy. So stay tuned.

