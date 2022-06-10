Xbox is "on track" to release five first-party games in the next year

Microsoft plans to release five first-party Xbox games within its next fiscal year, ending June 30, 2023.

Microsoft notes in a media briefing (noted by VGC) that it released "five new games" across console, cloud, and PC in its current fiscal year: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

The company says "we are on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal," running from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. That date range would include both Redfall and Starfield, which were recently delayed to the first half of 2023, but the other three (or more) games are currently unknown.

It's likely we'll hear about those games this weekend, with the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, coming on Sunday, set to provide a pile of information on Microsoft's upcoming slate. Hopefully that will include some release dates for those games we've been hearing about for some time.

We've been seeing Hellblade 2 since the reveal of the Xbox Series X, and it's one of the few first-party games Xbox has shown gameplay footage of, suggesting that it's further along in development than many other titles in the publisher's upcoming catalogue. A 1.0 release for the Obsidian's early access survival game, Grounded, could be on the cards, as well, though that may stretch the definition of "new games" in Microsoft's statement.

