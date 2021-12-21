Wolverine and Nick Fury team-up for new Madripoor series

Wolverine will be re-adopting his suave gangster persona of 'Patch' for a new five-issue series set in the '90s, as first reported by ComicBook.com.
In the upcoming series Wolverine: Patch, the iconic X-Man returns to Madripoor and his humble bar, the Princess (famously making its MCU debut in The Falcon & Winter Soldier) for an adventure that reunites him not only with Nick Fury, but also his old running buddy Archie Corrigan.
So what's the story about Wolverine-as-Patch? The idea of 'Patch' came at a time when the X-Men were presumed dead, and Logan wasn't keen on letting the secret come out so stopped wearing his Wolverine outfit and holed up for a time in the island nation of Madripoor. To throw people off his scent, he slicked back his hair, and donned a white suit and an eye-patch in a seeming montage to Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and his old pal Nick Fury.
(Heck, if Superman can pass as a civilian Clark Kent with just some glasses, Wolverine would practically be invisible without his trademark hair - and seemingly without his eye, especially since he's known to have a massive healing factor.)
Wolverine: Patch will be written by someone who knows him well - Larry Hama, who had an eight-year run on the main Wolverine title in the '90s, including a portion of the Patch-era adventures. Hama will be working with interior artist Andrea Di Vito and cover artist Geoff Shaw.
Wolverine and Nick Fury previously teamed up for a Madripoor adventure - Patch and all - in writer Archie Goodwin and artist Howard Chaykin's 1989 graphic novel Wolverine/Nick Fury: The Scorpio Connection.
Wolverine: Patch #1 (of 5) goes on sale on March 16, 2022. Look for Marvel's full March 2022 schedule later this week on Newsarama.
While you wait, make sure you've read all the best Wolverine stories out there.